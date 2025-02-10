China Participates In AMAN-2025 Naval Drill In Pakistan, Strengthening Maritime Ties Amid Indian Ocean Tensions

China is actively participating in Pakistan’s AMAN-2025 naval exercise, further deepening military cooperation between the two nations at a time when security dynamics in the Indian Ocean are becoming increasingly complex.

The multinational naval drill, held from February 7 to 12 in Karachi, brings together key global players. Alongside China and Pakistan, countries such as Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, and the United States are also participating, while representatives from 32 other nations are attending as observers. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has deployed a guided-missile destroyer, a supply ship, a helicopter, and a contingent of marines for the exercise.

Senior Chinese defense officials were present at the opening ceremony, underscoring the growing strategic alignment between Beijing and Islamabad. The Chinese government stated that its primary focus in the exercise is on enhancing anti-piracy operations and ensuring maritime security, particularly along vital sea routes that are crucial for global trade and China’s overseas interests.

China’s participation aligns with its broader naval strategy and expanding presence in the Indian Ocean, which has raised concerns in neighboring India. Notably, the AMAN-2025 exercise coincides with India’s TROPEX exercise, a large-scale operation aimed at testing the Indian Navy’s combat readiness.

India has long been wary of China’s so-called “String of Pearls” strategy, which involves establishing a network of military bases and strategic partnerships across the Indian Ocean region. Last month, China reportedly dispatched two research vessels to the Indian Ocean, further fueling apprehension in New Delhi about Beijing’s growing influence in the region.

As regional tensions continue to rise, these parallel military exercises reflect the competing strategies and interests of India and China in the Indian Ocean—a critical area for global maritime trade and strategic dominance.

