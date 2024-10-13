Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

China Places Several Taiwanese Employees Under Investigation On Allegations Of Bribery And Embezzlement

China's Communist Party has time and again declared control over Taiwan whereas, Taiwan views itself as a sovereign democracy.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
China Places Several Taiwanese Employees Under Investigation On Allegations Of Bribery And Embezzlement

Four Taiwanese employees of Foxconn are under investigation in China on suspicions of accepting bribes and embezzling funds, Focus Taiwan reported.
The news was confirmed by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Friday.

The workers were detained in Zhengzhou, the home of Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory, by the local public security bureau for the equivalent of “breach of trust”, Al Jazeera reported.

TAO spokesperson Zhu Fenglian in the press briefing noted that the relevant authorities were handling the case abiding by the law and simultaneously ensuring the protection of the suspects’ legal rights.

Zhu’s remarks came in response to media reports that the individuals working at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory in China’s Henan province, were detained by Chinese security officials since January this year, Focus Taiwan reported.

China’s Communist Party has time and again declared control over Taiwan whereas, Taiwan views itself as a sovereign democracy.

According to the reports, the Taiwanese employees were accused of accepting bribes in their capacity as non-state officials, with two of them also facing allegations of embezzlement.

However, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), the country’s top agency handling cross-strait affairs, said earlier this week that the case was “quite strange.”

The Zhengzhou police arrested and detained the four employees on charges equivalent to Taiwan’s “breach of trust” offence, Taiwan-based Foxconn has asserted that the company has suffered no losses and that the employees have not harmed the company’s interests in any way, the MAC has said previously.

Focus Taiwan reported that Taiwan does not rule out the possibility that the case is connected to corruption and abuse of power by a small number of Chinese security officials. The case has seriously damaged the confidence of companies, the MAC said, urging relevant Chinese authorities to investigate and deal with it as soon as possible.

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

Filed under

China Latest international news Latest world news Taiwan
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Gujarat: ₹64 Lakh Fine Imposed After Teacher’s Grading Mistake

Gujarat: ₹64 Lakh Fine Imposed After Teacher’s Grading Mistake

Pak Govt Under Fire, PTM Activist Demands Justice For Pashtuns

Pak Govt Under Fire, PTM Activist Demands Justice For Pashtuns

ICC WT20 WC: Australia’s Alyssa Healy Arrives In Crutches For Match Against India | Watch

ICC WT20 WC: Australia’s Alyssa Healy Arrives In Crutches For Match Against India | Watch

Shanghai Masters: How Much Did Jannik Sinner Earn After Defeating Novak Djokovic?

Shanghai Masters: How Much Did Jannik Sinner Earn After Defeating Novak Djokovic?

Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Calls For Unity In Doctors’ Protest

Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Calls For Unity In Doctors’ Protest

Entertainment

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox