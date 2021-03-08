The high-speed rail connection project is a part of China's progressive plan of expanding connectivity across the Tibet Autonomous Region especially alongside the border areas of India.

China is going to operate bullet trains to Tibet which is close to the Indian borders of Arunachal Pradesh by July 2021. China plans to expand the total length in operation of its high connectivity train links to around 50,000 Km by the year 2025.

In a report published by state-run Xinhua news agency on Saturday, Lu Dongfu, Chairman of the China State Board Company Ltd. and a deputy to the National People’s Congress (NPC), had said that a 435 Km rail network to the regional capital of Lhasa will operate Fuxing high-speed trains powered by both electricity and internal combustion. the construction of the rail link project was started in the year 2014 connecting Lhasa and Nyingichi in eastern Tibet, further operations shall begin in June 2021. the report also mentioned that the track-laying work was finished by the year 2020.

China lay claims to the Indian state as part of South Tibet and has been speedily developing infrastructure in the remote areas of Nyingchi, which is located less than 50km away from the border with the Indian state- Arunachal Pradesh and is not accessible to journalists and foreign diplomats.

The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported under a national blueprint, China plans to extend the total length of its rail network to 200,000 Km and its high-speed rail system to about 70,000 km by the year 2035. China’s TAR will further be supported to construct an important passageway opening to South Asia, as published in the draft outline of the 14th five-year plan for national, economic, and social development as well as the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

