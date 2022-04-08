Chinese hackers tried to attack India’s electricity systems in north India, as per a US-based private cybersecurity firm. The report reveals that at least Seven Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs) in northern India were targeted by the hackers, which are responsible for real-time grid control and electricity dispatch in the areas, near the disputed India-China border in Ladakh.

Along with SLDCs, Indian national emergency response system, as well as a subsidiary of a multinational logistics corporation, were also targeted. The hacker group has been identified as TAG-38, a hacking organization that employed ShadowPad malware, which is a type of malicious software that collects data from a victim machine and automatically connects with the hacker’s computer servers.

Union Power Minister RK Singh said that China launched probing cyber arracks on India’s power grid. The attacks were launched in strategically located Ladakh. Three attack attempts were made in Ladakh since December 2021. These Chinese attack attempts were not successful since safeguards were in place’.

Emphasizing the strength of our defense against cyber attacks, he revealed that these probing attacks were carried out in December, January, and February. He added that China did not succeed but India is aware of these attempts and have put protocols in place and they are working.