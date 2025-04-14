China President Xi Jinping Calls For Stronger Ties With Vietnam Amid Escalating U.S. Tariff Dispute

The visit marks the start of Xi’s three-nation Southeast Asia tour, as China looks to consolidate influence in the region while countering the economic strain caused by hefty U.S. tariffs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged greater industrial, supply chain, and technological cooperation with Vietnam as China looks to consolidate regional ties amid rising trade tensions with the United States.

Speaking before his two-day state visit to Vietnam that starts on Monday, Xi stressed the need to deepen cooperation with Southeast Asian neighbors at a time when the global economic order is increasingly uncertain.

The visit marks the start of Xi’s three-nation Southeast Asia tour, as China looks to consolidate influence in the region while countering the economic strain caused by hefty U.S. tariffs. China retaliated last week by raising levies on U.S. imports to 125%, following President Donald Trump’s move to increase duties targeting Chinese goods.

“Injecting Stability into a Chaotic World”

Speaking in an article carried by Vietnamese media, Xi emphasized the necessity for deeper industrial and supply chain cooperation between China and Vietnam. He urged increased cooperation in major emerging areas like 5G technology, artificial intelligence, and green development.

There are no trade war winners or tariff war winners, and no way out of protectionism,” Xi stated indirectly referring to America. “We must firmly maintain the multilateral trading system, ensure the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and defend the international market environment for open cooperation.

He also promoted greater regional cooperation through mechanisms such as the East Asia Cooperation and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, which he termed as key to infusing “more stability and positive energy into a chaotic and intertwined world.”

Vietnam’s Strategic Role

Vietnam has been placed in a delicate position as tensions between its two biggest trading partners, the U.S. and China, rise. The Vietnamese government is set to increase scrutiny on Chinese products rerouted through its country to skirt U.S. tariffs and restrict sensitive exports to China, sources close to the situation said.

In spite of the pressure, Xi was upbeat on bilateral economic opportunities, opening more high-quality Vietnamese imports to China and urging Chinese companies to invest and establish businesses in Vietnam.

China’s Broader Diplomatic Push

Over the past few weeks, Beijing intensified diplomatic activity to push back against U.S. influence by reaching out to regional blocs and strategic allies. China has had virtual talks with the European Union, Malaysia — the current chair of ASEAN — and Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other G20 and BRICS members.

As the U.S.-China trade conflict escalates, Xi’s outreach underscores Beijing’s strategic pivot towards fortifying ties with neighboring economies and safeguarding its regional and global economic position.

