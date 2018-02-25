The Communist Party of China central committee has proposed new changes for the Presidential term. If new changes will be implemented, it will allow current China's President Xi Jinping to rule beyond the year 2023. The new change will be submitted to the lawmakers at the annual full session of the National People's Congress going to start on March 5.

In an unprecedented decision, Chinese Communist Party has removed Presidential term limit. The decision will allow China’s most powerful leader in decades, Xi Jinping to lead the Asian giant up to the year 2023. Along with the president, the changed constitution of Communist Party will also be applied to the Vice President. 64-year-old Xi Jinping is leading China since the year 2013 and would have to leave the President seat under the current system. The new proposed system will allow the president to serve the country for more than 2 consecutive terms of 5 years.

The new change will be submitted to the lawmakers at the annual full session of the National People’s Congress going to start on March 5. Xi Jinping is following Den Xiaoping ideology of collective model of leadership. The current chief of Communist Party of India has hinted at bigger dreams after a major change. His previous two predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had served for 2 years 5 terms. This is not the first time that Chinese Communist Party has proposed some changes to the constitution, Last year in annual Congress October party unveiled a new 7 member Standing Committee.

The party has also proposed to include Xi’s thought to the national constitution. After taking over a party general secretary, Xi has started a war against the corruption, which helped the country to improve its corruption perception ranking by Transparency International. The Central Committee has also proposed listing the National Supervisory Commission as a new organ in the Constitution.

Last October during annual Congress feared former head of the anti-graft agency, Wang Qishan had stepped down from the Standing Committee. It adds to the speculation that he might become China’s Vice President or get any other influential role. After getting China’s top post, Xi has a crackdown on democracy and human rights.

