China Records Historic Low In New Marriages Despite Government Efforts, Divorces On The Rise

Despite government efforts to promote marriage, China recorded its lowest number of new unions in nearly four decades in 2024. Economic pressures and shifting social attitudes continue to deter young people from tying the knot.

China recorded a historic decline in new marriages in 2024, despite extensive government initiatives aimed at encouraging young people to marry and start families in an effort to curb demographic decline.

A Continuing Downward Trend China is Facing

According to data released Saturday by China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, only 6.1 million couples registered their marriages last year, marking a sharp 20.5% drop from 2023. This figure represents the lowest number of marriages recorded since the ministry began releasing statistics in 1986.

The decline in marriages aligns with a broader, decade-long downward trend that began in 2013, when marriages peaked at 13 million. Although there was a temporary uptick in 2023 following the easing of stringent COVID-19 restrictions, the number of marriages in 2024 resumed its steady decline.

Divorce Rates on the Rise in China

The decreasing marriage rate presents a significant challenge for Beijing as it struggles to manage the economic and social consequences of a shrinking workforce and an aging population.

In addition to falling marriage rates, China also saw a slight increase in divorces. In 2024, approximately 2.6 million couples filed for divorce, an increase of 28,000 from the previous year.

China has enforced a mandatory 30-day “cooling-off” period for divorcing couples since 2021. The policy, despite its intention to reduce impulsive separations, has faced criticism for potentially making it harder for individuals—especially women—to leave troubled or abusive marriages.

Aging Population and Workforce Challenges for China

China’s demographic crisis is deepening, with the country’s population shrinking for the third consecutive year. Although the birth rate saw a slight uptick in 2024, it was not enough to reverse the broader trend of population decline.

The working-age population, defined as individuals between 16 and 59, decreased by 6.83 million in 2024. Meanwhile, the number of people aged 60 and above continued to rise, now comprising 22% of China’s total population.

Recognizing the link between declining marriage rates and falling births, Chinese officials have implemented a range of measures to incentivize young people to marry and have children.

Government Efforts to Boost Marriages and Births

Authorities have organized blind dating events and mass weddings and have sought to curb the expensive tradition of “bride price” payments, which often place marriage out of reach for men in rural areas. Some local governments have even introduced cash incentives for young couples who choose to marry.

Since 2022, the Family Planning Association has launched initiatives to foster a “new-era marriage and childbearing culture.” These programs, implemented in dozens of cities, aim to promote the “social value of childbearing” and encourage young people to marry and have children at what the government deems an “appropriate age.”

Economic and Social Factors Behind the Decline

Despite these efforts, many young Chinese adults remain hesitant to marry due to economic pressures and shifting social attitudes. High unemployment, rising living costs, and inadequate social welfare support have made marriage and child-rearing less appealing.

Many young people are delaying or entirely rejecting marriage and parenthood. This sentiment is reflected in online discussions, where a top comment on Chinese social media platform Weibo in response to the new data read: “Life is so exhausting, how could there be the courage to get married? Sigh.”

Long-Term Impact of Population Control Policies

Experts suggest that China’s declining marriage and birth rates are, in part, a consequence of decades of strict population control policies. The country’s one-child policy, enforced for decades before its relaxation in 2015, led to a smaller generation of marriageable-age individuals. Even after China expanded its policy to allow two children in 2015 and then three children in 2021, both marriage and birth rates have continued to decline.

Another key factor in the declining marriage rate is evolving societal attitudes, particularly among young women. Increased educational and financial independence has led many women to reconsider traditional expectations surrounding marriage.

