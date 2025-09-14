China Rejects U.S. War Claims: Wang Yi Says ‘We Don’t Create Wars’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday that Beijing does not take part in wars or plan them, after the United States called on its allies to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, including China.

U.S. President Donald Trump also spoke on Saturday, saying the Russia-Ukraine war could end if all NATO members stopped importing Russian oil and placed tariffs of 50% to 100% on China for its oil trade with Russia.

Donald Trump Is Yet to Impose Tariffs on China

Washington has already imposed tariffs on India for buying Russian oil but has avoided punishing China, which calls Russia an “all-weather” strategic partner. At a press conference with Slovenia’s foreign minister in Ljubljana, Wang Yi said, “War cannot solve problems, and sanctions only make them worse,” according to China’s foreign ministry, quoted by Reuters.

Trump, writing on his social media platform, accused NATO of not being fully committed to the war effort. He described NATO countries’ continued purchases of Russian oil as “shocking,” adding that it “weakens your bargaining power over Russia.”

Since 2023, Turkey has become the third-largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India, according to the Associated Press, citing the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Other NATO members still importing Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia. Trump did not say whether he would confront Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over these imports, leaving his plan unclear.

Russian Drone Intrusions in Poland: Experiment or Mistake?

Trump’s comments followed a recent incident where several Russian drones entered Poland, a NATO country. Poland’s military shot them down, but the event raised concerns. Trump downplayed it, suggesting the drones “could have been a mistake.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, called the drone attack “unacceptable, unfortunate, and dangerous.” He said NATO’s reaction so far was appropriate but stressed that if Russia had deliberately sent drones into Poland, it would mark a serious escalation.

In response to the incursions, Poland invoked Article 4 of NATO treaty and invited its members to discuss a response. Fearing the possibility of an all-out war with Russia, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, “I cannot say that war is about to break out.” “But a line has been crossed. The danger is now much greater than before. This is the closest we have come to open conflict since World War Two.”

