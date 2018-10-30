China on Monday partially reversed 25-year ban on the trade of rhino horns and tiger bones allowing domestic trade and use of the parts in special cases. The Chinese state council announced that parts of rhinos and tigers that were bred in captivity could be used for medical research or clinical treatment of critical illnesses.

The ban on trade was in force since 1993 and now has been relaxed for the use in traditional Chinese medicine pharmacopoeia.

China on Monday partially reversed 25-year ban on the trade of rhino horns and tiger bones allowing domestic trade and use of the parts in special cases. The Chinese state council announced that parts of rhinos and tigers that were bred in captivity could be used for medical research or clinical treatment of critical illnesses. The council stated that parts classified as ‘antiques’ could be used in ‘cultural exchanges’ with the approval of culture authorities, although they still may not be sold on the market or exchanged via the internet.

The move has set alarm bells ringing with animal conservationists arguing that it will increase demand for the animals and jeopardise efforts to protect them. The ban on trade was in force since 1993 and now has been relaxed for the use in traditional Chinese medicine pharmacopoeia.

The aforementioned special circumstances permitted by law include scientific research, resource investigation, education, life-saving medical treatments, relics protection, cultural exchanges and law enforcement.

The relaxation has triggered an outcry from global conservation bodies. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has issued a statement saying that it was a setback to efforts to protect tigers and rhinos in the wild.

According to WWF, there are fewer than 4,000 tigers living in the wild worldwide. Though the numbers have increased from 2010 the figure is in stark contrast to what it was a century ago.

Meanwhile, the number of rhinos is currently around 30,000 in the wild across all five species, among these 3 have been classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

