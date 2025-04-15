China Reportedly Halts Boeing Deliveries, Trump Responds

US President Donald Trump has accused China of abruptly walking away from a major Boeing aircraft deal, escalating tensions amid a deepening trade standoff. The allegation follows a report that Beijing has halted deliveries and purchases tied to the American aerospace giant.

US President Donald Trump has accused China of backtracking on a major Boeing deal, following a report that Chinese authorities have directed domestic airlines to stop taking deliveries of aircraft from the American aerospace giant.

China Pauses Boeing Aircraft Deliveries

The remarks came in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, shortly after Bloomberg reported that Beijing had not only paused Boeing aircraft deliveries but also instructed carriers to halt purchases of aviation-related equipment and parts from US companies.

“Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will ‘not take possession’ of fully committed to aircraft,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

While the former president did not elaborate on which specific Boeing agreement he was referencing, the accusation adds a fresh layer of tension to the already strained trade relationship between the two largest economies in the world.

Trump Renews Trade Salvo Against China

Since returning to office this year, President Trump has revived his aggressive trade policy, imposing sweeping tariffs on a range of imports. China, in particular, has borne the brunt of these actions.

In recent weeks, Trump has slapped a 145 percent additional levy on a wide array of Chinese goods — a dramatic escalation that builds upon the trade disputes from his first term. He has also introduced a 10 percent “baseline” tariff that applies broadly to many of America’s trading partners.

While certain technology products such as smartphones and laptops have been exempted from the global tariff and from the latest 125 percent duty on Chinese imports, the bulk of goods from China remain affected. This includes an earlier 20 percent tariff imposed in response to what Trump’s administration claimed was Beijing’s complicity in the global fentanyl supply chain.

Trump Criticizes China’s Trade Deal Record, Blasts Biden Administration

In his Truth Social post, Trump also accused Beijing of failing to uphold its side of a prior trade agreement — seemingly referring to a deal that was struck during his first term in office to de-escalate the tariff war between the two nations.

“[China] bought only a portion of what they agreed to buy,” Trump wrote, arguing that China had shown “zero respect” for President Joe Biden’s administration.

The former president, now back in office, reaffirmed his commitment to protecting American farmers, saying they often bear the brunt of international trade conflicts.“Farmers have always been put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China,” Trump stated.

China’s Retaliation: Counter-Tariffs and Boeing in the Crosshairs

In response to the US measures, Beijing has enacted its own set of counter-tariffs, primarily targeting American agricultural exports. More recently, China has introduced a sweeping 125 percent retaliatory tariff on imported US goods.

The development reported by Bloomberg — that China instructed its airlines to pause not only Boeing deliveries but also purchases of US-made aviation components — marks a significant shift, though it remains unclear whether this is part of a broader retaliatory strategy or a temporary pause.

Neither Boeing nor China’s Foreign Ministry responded immediately to requests for comment, according to AFP. Boeing, however, declined to comment specifically on the report from Bloomberg.

On Tuesday morning, Boeing shares were down approximately 1.5 percent, reflecting investor unease following the news.

