On Saturday, China verified two COVID-19 fatalities in Jilin Province. On Friday, 1,674 COVID-19 cases were reported in Jilin province, according to the Global Times, a Chinese news website. On Friday, the Chinese mainland registered 2,157 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 2,388 the previous day.

According to the National Health Commission, 199 new local infections occurred in Fujian, 69 in Liaoning, 47 in Guangdong, and 42 in Shandong.

The remaining instances were recorded in 15 different provincial-level locations, including Tianjin and Gansu.

According to Xinhua, the commission reported a total of 71 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, a video was leaked on the internet showing hundreds of people queuing to get tested for the virus in the Southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. The footage, supposedly from the Shenzhen neighbourhood of Shajing, also showed hundreds of ambulances allegedly removing COVID-19 victims from the city to temporary isolation centres. Shenzhen officials had previously enforced a one-week shutdown.

According to the Associated Press, China has begun searching for a way out of the Covid preventive policy, even as officials close down towns in the country’s biggest viral outbreak in two years. The article stated that China is studying methods to gradually ease its zero-tolerance attitude, citing a study, interviews, and recent public messaging by government-affiliated public health specialists.