Tuesday, February 11, 2025
China Restricts Online Dissemination Of Military Information In Sweeping New Regulations: What To Know

China is tightening its grip on military-related information online, imposing sweeping regulations that could cut off key open-source intelligence sources. The move, set to take effect on March 1, is the latest step in Beijing’s broader push to control narratives and safeguard state secrets amid rising geopolitical tensions.

China is tightening its grip on military-related information online, imposing sweeping regulations that could cut off key OSNIT sources.


China has introduced sweeping new regulations to restrict the online dissemination of military-related information, a move that could significantly limit publicly available sources for tracking developments within the world’s largest armed forces.

Impact on Military Bloggers and Open-Source Intelligence

The new rules, which were announced over the weekend and will take effect on March 1, come amid Beijing’s rapid modernization of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as it seeks to match the military strength of the United States. They also represent the latest effort in President Xi Jinping’s broad campaign to bolster national security and safeguard state secrets in the face of growing geopolitical tensions.

The regulations are expected to have a major impact on Chinese military bloggers and commentators, who have been instrumental in sharing information on new weapons systems, personnel changes, and troop movements. Such publicly available content has been a valuable resource for analysts and PLA watchers worldwide.

According to a government-released Q&A, the regulations aim to curb “the spread of false military information” and “the leakage of military secrets” online. They impose strict prohibitions on “producing, copying, publishing, and disseminating” sensitive military-related content, including details about national defense technology, weapons development, military drills, and undisclosed troop deployments.

New Regulations By China

The ban extends to individual users as well as “online military information service providers,” encompassing military affairs websites, dedicated columns, and social media accounts focused on defense-related topics.

In a sign of their far-reaching scope, the regulations were issued jointly by ten government and Communist Party departments, including China’s top internet regulator, the Central Military Commission, and the ministries of public security, state security, and culture and tourism.

Open-source intelligence has previously provided key insights into China’s military advancements. In December, online footage and images of a suspected next-generation stealth fighter jet caused a stir both within China and among international PLA analysts after the aircraft was seen flying over two Chinese cities in broad daylight.

It remains unclear how the new rules will affect foreign media coverage of the Chinese military.

Analysts Warn of Further Information Control in China

Observers suggest that the new regulations signal a tightening of control over military-related content on Chinese digital platforms.

“Military and defense-related content enjoys significant popularity among Chinese internet users, but the leadership is clearly keen to ensure that sensitive information—a concept broadly applied in China—and speculation do not undermine the official narrative around the country’s military development and capabilities,” wrote David Bandurski, executive director of the China Media Project.

James Char, a PLA expert and assistant professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, noted that military-related information has long been tightly controlled by Chinese authorities. Some of the newly banned content was already prohibited under previous legislation, such as material deemed harmful to national sovereignty, security, or the reputation of the military and its “heroes and martyrs.”

Additionally, criticism of China’s defense policies and military strategy, as well as false information about the PLA, is routinely censored on Chinese social media platforms.

