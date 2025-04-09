Shortly after China revealed its response, reports indicated that US stock index futures saw a sharp decline, highlighting growing investor concerns over the intensifying trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

In a sharp counter to former President Donald Trump’s recent move to slap 104% tariffs on Chinese imports, China has responded with 84% tariffs on American goods. The Chinese Finance Ministry announced that the new tariffs will take effect starting April 10, according to a report by Reuters.

This move significantly increases Beijing’s previous tariff rate of 34%, marking a notable escalation in the ongoing US-China trade conflict.

As part of the retaliation, China’s Ministry of Commerce has included 12 American companies in its export control list. In addition, 6 more US firms have been added to its “unreliable entity” list, signaling a deeper crackdown on American businesses operating in or trading with China.

Shortly after China revealed its response, reports indicated that US stock index futures saw a sharp decline, highlighting growing investor concerns over the intensifying trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

This economic standoff intensified after Donald Trump’s 104% tariffs on Chinese goods were announced just a day earlier. The White House press secretary confirmed that the collection of these additional tariffs began on Wednesday, April 9, further fueling trade tensions and global market volatility.