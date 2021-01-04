Eye on war preparedness and aim to build a fully modern military at par with US by 2027, China has revised its defence law to shift power to the armed forces headed by President Xi Jinping.

As we enter 2021, China has clenched its jaw once again in a desperate attempt to gain military might. The revised national defence law of China, effective from January 1, has shifted the power from the state council to Xi Jinping. It has given more power and decision making to the armed forces headed by President Xi Jinping in order to mobilise military and civilian resources to defend its “national interests’ at home and abroad.

In the backdrop of Indo-China border tension and global apprehensions towards China post Covid-19, the new national defence law can be seen as one of China’s tactics to boost Xi Jinping’s authoritarianism and its military strength as it aspires to build a fully modern military at par with US by 2027.

As per reports, the new law stresses on increased and nationwide coordination between state-owned and private enterprises on research and development of not just new defence technologies in the sense of conventional weapons but also non-traditional domains of cybersecurity, space and electromagnetics.

Analysts have also stated that the new law will provide China legal grounds to respond to deteriorating US-China ties and the accelerating confrontation between them. A former deputy editor of Communist Party’s publication Study Times has also commented that the new law will allow China to apply its special nature of political and defence system while dealing with situations that can harm its regime internally and externally.