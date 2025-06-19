China Rushes to Evacuate Citizens From Iran and Israel as Middle East Conflict Escalates

As the violent conflict between Israel and Iran stretches into its second week, China has started evacuating its citizens from both countries, according to a government update shared on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun confirmed that more than 1,600 Chinese nationals have already been evacuated from Iran, with several hundred more being taken out of Israel. The operation is still ongoing, as Chinese officials continue to monitor the deteriorating situation on the ground.

China Appeals for Calm, Urges Ceasefire

Alongside the evacuation update, China also made a strong appeal for peace, specifically calling on Israel to halt its military operations immediately. “China urges parties to the conflict, especially Israel, to immediately cease fire,” said Guo, adding that China has been in contact with Iran, Israel, Egypt, and Oman to push for a diplomatic solution and lower the tensions in the region.

Attacks Escalate: Iran Hits Israeli Hospital, Israel Targets Iranian Nuclear Site

The situation worsened on Thursday after Israel launched a strike on a key Iranian nuclear facility, while Iran fired missiles that struck an Israeli hospital, according to multiple reports. These attacks followed Israel’s so-called ‘pre-emptive strike’ earlier in the week, which marked the start of this latest round of hostilities.

Despite growing international concern, no signs of de-escalation have emerged yet, and countries like China are taking precautionary steps to get their citizens out of danger.

Long Queues at Border Crossings as Chinese Citizens Try to Leave Iran

The Chinese Embassy in Iran has been urging its citizens to leave the country using land routes. But with the spike in evacuation attempts, two major border checkpoints—Astara (towards Azerbaijan) and Bajgiran (towards Turkmenistan)—have become congested, slowing down immigration processing.

These border crossings are not close by either. Astara is about 490 km (304 miles) from Tehran, and Bajgiran is nearly 910 km away, making the journey long and difficult for evacuees.

The embassy also recommended other exits through Turkey, Armenia, and Iraq, depending on each traveler’s location and the availability of transportation.

Buses to Egypt for Chinese Nationals in Israel

Meanwhile, China is also preparing to start evacuating its citizens from Israel in groups, starting Friday. The Chinese Embassy in Israel announced that people wanting to leave the country will be transported by bus to the Taba Border Crossing, which connects Israel with Egypt. The crossing is located about 360 km (224 miles) from Tel Aviv.

This route is considered relatively safer at the moment, and embassy staff are expected to assist travelers during the process.