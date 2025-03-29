China, Russia, And India Send Aid As Myanmar Battles Earthquake Aftermath

Myanmar's deadliest earthquake in over a century has killed more than 1,000 people and injured over 2,376, with widespread destruction and urgent international aid requests.

A catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday afternoon, causing massive destruction and loss of life. The ruling junta confirmed that at least 1,002 people have died, with 2,376 others injured. Authorities warn that the toll could rise as rescue efforts continue. The quake, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock, devastated cities, collapsed buildings, and damaged infrastructure across the country. Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, bore the brunt of the destruction.

Myanmar Declares State of Emergency

In response to the disaster, Myanmar’s military government declared a state of emergency in six worst-affected regions. Medical facilities, including a major hospital in the capital Naypyidaw, were overwhelmed, forcing medics to treat the wounded outdoors. Roads have buckled, bridges have collapsed, and widespread power outages have left communities struggling to cope.

Impact in Thailand: Building Collapse in Bangkok Kills Six

The earthquake’s tremors were felt in neighboring Thailand, where Bangkok authorities reported six deaths, 26 injuries, and 47 people missing. The missing individuals were primarily from a collapsed high-rise building near Chatuchak market. Earlier reports suggested 10 fatalities and 100 missing, but the figures were later revised. More than 2,000 reports of damage have been filed, prompting Bangkok officials to deploy over 100 engineers for structural inspections.

Myanmar’s Worst Earthquake in Over a Century

According to U.S. geologists, this is the most powerful earthquake to hit Myanmar in more than 100 years. The tremors reached as far as Bangkok, hundreds of kilometers away, shaking high-rise buildings and causing widespread panic.

Myanmar Junta Requests Rare International Aid

Myanmar’s junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, made an unusual appeal for foreign assistance, marking a rare departure from the military’s typical stance of rejecting international aid. In response, global organizations and countries have mobilized relief efforts.

Global Aid and Response

United Nations : Allocated $5 million for immediate relief efforts.

: Allocated $5 million for immediate relief efforts. United States : President Donald Trump announced plans to assist but raised concerns over foreign aid cuts under his administration.

: President Donald Trump announced plans to assist but raised concerns over foreign aid cuts under his administration. China : Dispatched a 37-member team from Yunnan with earthquake detectors, drones, and supplies. President Xi Jinping expressed condolences.

: Dispatched a 37-member team from Yunnan with earthquake detectors, drones, and supplies. President Xi Jinping expressed condolences. Russia : Sent two emergency planes carrying 120 rescuers and aid supplies.

: Sent two emergency planes carrying 120 rescuers and aid supplies. India, France & EU : Pledged to provide assistance, with India deploying a search and rescue team, a medical team, and relief provisions.

: Pledged to provide assistance, with India deploying a search and rescue team, a medical team, and relief provisions. Malaysia : Announced it would send 50 personnel on Sunday to assist in identifying affected areas and delivering aid.

: Announced it would send 50 personnel on Sunday to assist in identifying affected areas and delivering aid. WHO: Preparing trauma injury supplies to support medical response.

Rescue Efforts and Uncertain Future

Rescuers continue to dig through the rubble, searching for survivors as aftershocks threaten further collapses. With thousands left homeless and critical infrastructure damaged, Myanmar faces a long road to recovery. The international response remains crucial as the country grapples with its worst natural disaster in modern history.

