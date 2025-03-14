Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
  China, Russia and Iran Call For End to US Sanctions and Resumption of Nuclear Talks

China, Russia and Iran Call For End to US Sanctions and Resumption of Nuclear Talks

The meeting comes just days after Trump wrote to Iranian Supreme Leader, reportedly seeking to restart negotiations.

China, Russia and Iran Call For End to US Sanctions and Resumption of Nuclear Talks

(AP Photo)


Representatives from China, Russia, and Iran on Friday called for an end to US sanctions on Iran and the resumption of international nuclear talks, the Associated Press reported. The appeal comes amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and renewed diplomatic efforts to find a resolution.

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich, and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi issued a joint statement emphasising the need to lift what they termed were “unlawful unilateral sanctions”, and urged a diplomatic solution, calling dialogue and mutual respect the “only viable and practical option” for resolving the crisis.

The meeting comes just days after US President Donald Trump wrote to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly seeking to restart negotiations. The letter, however, coincided with the US imposition of new sanctions on Iran as part of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign.

In his remarks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s opposition to “illegal” sanctions and reiterated Beijing’s commitment to resolving the issue within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers, including the US.

While Khamenei subsequently dismissed the US approach as “bullying” and rejected talks, some Iranian officials have signalled potential openness to negotiations the report said.

China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, were key participants in the original 2015 nuclear agreement, which the US exited in 2018. The withdrawal led to a rapid deterioration of relations and an escalation of Iran’s nuclear activities.

According to the report, Iran now enriches uranium up to 60 percent purity—far beyond the 3.67 percent cap set by the JCPOA—raising concerns over its nuclear ambitions.

Despite Iran’s claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, international watchdogs have warned that its stockpile has grown significantly. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently reported that Iran possesses 8,294.4 kilograms (18,286 pounds) of enriched uranium, well above the JCPOA’s permitted 300-kilogram (661-pound) limit.

 

China iran Nuclear Talks russia US Sanctions

newsx

