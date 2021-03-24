China and Russia have rejected U.S calls for a 'rule-based order', which was endorsed by the QUAD summit, and have proposed setting up a new regional security dialogue platform to address security concerns of countries in the region. The proposal came following a meeting between Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The two-day meeting between the two foreign ministers was held at Guilin in South China, Guangxi province, State-run news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The two sides spoke about the recent developments of their individual relations with the United States as the Biden administration seems to have stepped up the pressure along with the European Union for the first time, making the two countries firm up their close ties to counter Brussels and Washington.

As per the press release quoted by Xinhua news agency, the two foreign ministers also proposed the establishment of a regional security dialogue platform to address the security concerns of the countries in the region. the two ministers stated that the international community believes that the Us should reflect on the damage done to Global peace in recent years. they further said that the U.S should stop forming small circles to seek bloc confrontation.

The two sides also issued a joint statement after the meeting, stating that both the countries opposed the politicization and use of human rights issues to meddle in other countries.

