China Seeks Permission to Deploy Security Forces in Pakistan Amidst Attacks on Nationals: Report

Beijing is reportedly seeking approval from Islamabad to deploy its own security personnel in Pakistan due to growing concerns over the safety of its citizens and investments in the country. The move comes in response to a series of attacks targeting Chinese workers, raising alarms about the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

According to Ayesha Siddiqa, a senior fellow with the Department of War Studies at King’s College London and former director of naval research for the Pakistan Navy, Beijing wants enhanced security measures for its 1,200 workers involved in critical infrastructure and educational projects in Pakistan. Despite previous indications that Islamabad was considering China’s request, no agreement has been reached so far.

In 2016, during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as Prime Minister, Pakistan was reportedly close to accepting Beijing’s demand. However, the Pakistan Army, led by Raheel Sharif at the time, intervened by establishing new military units dedicated to protecting CPEC projects. Despite these efforts, attacks against Chinese workers have persisted, undermining the effectiveness of the security measures implemented.

Recent incidents include a suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers, which resulted in five deaths, and an attack on a convoy of Japanese workers mistaken for Chinese nationals. These incidents have heightened concerns about the security environment in Pakistan and its potential impact on CPEC projects.

Despite Islamabad’s previous commitments to improve security for Chinese workers, lapses in security protocols, such as transporting workers in unsecured buses, have been exposed by subsequent attacks. The CPEC army division, primarily consisting of civilian police officers with inadequate training, has been criticized for failing to effectively protect Chinese workers.

Moreover, amid domestic political and economic challenges in Pakistan, the focus on CPEC and China’s ongoing projects appears to be diminishing. Pakistani officials have reportedly engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) regarding the Reko Diq copper and gold mine, while Western diplomats have visited key areas of Chinese interest, indicating a potential shift in priorities.

Although China remains a significant source of weapon systems for Pakistan and is crucial to its defence infrastructure, recent developments suggest a growing preference for closer ties with the West. Gen. Asim Munir, the current army chief, has expressed interest in strengthening relations with the U.S., leading to promises of support in various sectors.

Observers believe that China may begin to feel sidelined as other nations, such as Canada’s Barrick Gold, operate in Pakistan with fewer security concerns. Baloch nationalist groups, viewing Chinese companies as collaborators with the Pakistani state, have been less critical of Western companies operating in the region.

In conclusion, while the deep friendship between Pakistan and China remains intact, there are indications that Islamabad’s focus has shifted away from CPEC and China’s ongoing projects. This evolving landscape has left Beijing increasingly cautious, as it navigates a complex geopolitical environment in Pakistan.