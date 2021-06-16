On Tuesday(June 15), twenty-eight Chinese air wing aircraft, comprising fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, flew into Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), the island’s administration said, signifying the greatest intrusion since the self-governing island began reporting such incidents last year. The invasions on Tuesday are the fourth time China military aircraft have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ this month. The earlier instances took place on June 3, 4, and 14, and comprised slow-flying turboprops in each instance.

On Tuesday morning, Taiwan’s armed forces sent a radio message to a PLAAF plane flying at 5,900 metres altitude, warned the Chinese air force to pay attention, and asked them to turn around and depart right away. The unusual warning “If anything happens, you are responsible for the consequences” was then added to the broadcast.

The incident took place after the Group of Seven leaders published a unified statement chiding China and emphasising the significance of tranquility and stability across the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. Taiwanese military aircraft were deployed to intercept and alarm Chinese aircraft, and missile systems were also deployed to monitor them, according to the Taiwan Ministry. According to a chart provided by the Ministry Chinese aircraft not only went near the Pratas Islands, but bombers and several fighters also flew over the southern part of Taiwan, close to the island’s bottom point.

Earlier also Taiwan has objected to repeated operations by China’s air force near the self-ruled island in recent months, which have been focused in the southern region of China’s air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, but such operations have previously been claimed by China as required to preserve the nation’s sovereignty and combat “collusion” among Taipei and Washington.