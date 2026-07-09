China Shoe Factory Fire Kills 28: How Industrial Shoe Materials Triggered A Deadly Fire At Footwear Hub

At least 28 people have been killed in the southeastern Chinese city of Jinjiang after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory on Thursday. Reports indicate that following the outbreak, massive flames and huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the building. Emergency response teams and hundreds of firefighters were immediately deployed to douse the deadly blaze.

How Many Were Killed in the China Factory Fire?

According to the state news agency Xinhua, the fire erupted at around 12:04 PM local time today at a manufacturing unit in Jinjiang, a major hub for China’s footwear industry. Within minutes, huge flames completely engulfed the building, sending thick, toxic black smoke into the sky. Officials confirmed that 183 firefighters and 35 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and a major rescue operation remains underway to fully control the flames and clear the manufacturing unit.

Dramatic Video of China Factory Fire Surfaces Online

Footage of the disaster has gone viral on social media, capturing the sheer scale of the crisis. The dramatic visuals show terrified workers trapped on the factory’s rooftop, having fled upward to escape the advancing flames and blinding smoke below. The trapped employees were seen waving desperately for help from the roof as first responders rushed to the spot, ultimately saving hundreds of lives through targeted evacuation efforts.

At least 28 killed in a fire at the Huiteng shoe factory in Jinjiang, China. State media reports people feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/MVZ2Lfx77W — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 9, 2026

President Xi Jinping Orders Urgent Rescue and Full Investigation

President Xi Jinping responded swiftly to the tragedy, ordering local authorities and rescue teams to exhaust all measures to save any remaining trapped workers. He emphasized that the injured must be transported to nearby hospitals for immediate medical treatment. President Xi has also ordered a rigorous, swift investigation into the cause of the deadly fire. Noting that China has witnessed several major industrial accidents recently, he urged regulatory authorities to learn from this latest tragedy.

“All regions and relevant departments must deeply learn from these lessons, better coordinate development and safety, and always keep a tight string on production safety,” Xi said.

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