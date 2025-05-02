China Signals Openness On Fentanyl Talks Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions, Stocks Rise: Report

In a possible breakthrough for strained U.S.-China relations, a top Chinese official has reached out to the Trump administration seeking clarity on how Beijing can help curb the fentanyl crisis. The move comes amid soaring tariffs and signals a potential softening in the ongoing trade war.

Minister Wang Xiaohong Makes Inquiries

According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal on Friday, Wang Xiaohong, China’s Minister of Public Security, has been making inquiries over the past few days into the Trump administration’s expectations on the matter.

The report also noted that Minister Wang may soon hold direct talks with U.S. officials, with discussions possibly taking place either in the United States or in a neutral third country.

Fentanyl Crisis Tied to Tariff Move

This diplomatic signal comes just hours after China’s Ministry of Commerce stated it is “evaluating” a proposal to reopen talks in response to President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on Chinese imports, which have reached as high as 145% on certain goods.

In February, President Trump, 78, imposed an initial 10% tariff on a range of Chinese goods, citing the ongoing fentanyl epidemic in the United States as a “national emergency.” The move was part of an effort to pressure Beijing to curb the export of precursor chemicals—key ingredients used in the manufacture of fentanyl—which are reportedly being trafficked to drug cartels in the West.

S&P 500 Rises as Hopes Grow for U.S.-China Trade Easing Over Fentanyl Issue

The S&P 500 surged 1.6%, building on earlier gains as investor confidence was buoyed by promising signals in U.S.-China trade negotiations. Markets responded positively to reports that Beijing is actively weighing steps to address Washington’s concerns over China’s role in the fentanyl trade—a key point of contention in the broader economic standoff between the two powers.

This apparent shift from China marks a possible turning point in the prolonged trade war, which has seen both countries levy heavy tariffs on each other’s exports, straining global markets. According to *The Wall Street Journal*, China’s Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong, has recently sought clarification on what the U.S. expects from Beijing in terms of controlling the export of fentanyl precursor chemicals. These substances, widely manufactured by Chinese companies, have been linked to the production and trafficking of illicit fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fueling a deadly crisis in the United States.

