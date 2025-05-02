Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • China Signals Openness On Fentanyl Talks Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions, Stocks Rise: Report

China Signals Openness On Fentanyl Talks Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions, Stocks Rise: Report

In a possible breakthrough for strained U.S.-China relations, a top Chinese official has reached out to the Trump administration seeking clarity on how Beijing can help curb the fentanyl crisis. The move comes amid soaring tariffs and signals a potential softening in the ongoing trade war.

China Signals Openness On Fentanyl Talks Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions, Stocks Rise: Report

China's top official seeks clarity from the U.S. on fentanyl trade, signaling a potential thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions.


In a potential sign of easing tensions between the United States and China, a top Chinese official has reportedly been seeking clarity from the Trump administration on what specific actions Beijing is expected to take regarding the chemicals used to produce the lethal drug fentanyl.

Minister Wang Xiaohong Makes Inquiries

According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal on Friday, Wang Xiaohong, China’s Minister of Public Security, has been making inquiries over the past few days into the Trump administration’s expectations on the matter.

The report also noted that Minister Wang may soon hold direct talks with U.S. officials, with discussions possibly taking place either in the United States or in a neutral third country.

Fentanyl Crisis Tied to Tariff Move

This diplomatic signal comes just hours after China’s Ministry of Commerce stated it is “evaluating” a proposal to reopen talks in response to President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on Chinese imports, which have reached as high as 145% on certain goods.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In February, President Trump, 78, imposed an initial 10% tariff on a range of Chinese goods, citing the ongoing fentanyl epidemic in the United States as a “national emergency.” The move was part of an effort to pressure Beijing to curb the export of precursor chemicals—key ingredients used in the manufacture of fentanyl—which are reportedly being trafficked to drug cartels in the West.

S&P 500 Rises as Hopes Grow for U.S.-China Trade Easing Over Fentanyl Issue

The S&P 500 surged 1.6%, building on earlier gains as investor confidence was buoyed by promising signals in U.S.-China trade negotiations. Markets responded positively to reports that Beijing is actively weighing steps to address Washington’s concerns over China’s role in the fentanyl trade—a key point of contention in the broader economic standoff between the two powers.

This apparent shift from China marks a possible turning point in the prolonged trade war, which has seen both countries levy heavy tariffs on each other’s exports, straining global markets. According to *The Wall Street Journal*, China’s Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong, has recently sought clarification on what the U.S. expects from Beijing in terms of controlling the export of fentanyl precursor chemicals. These substances, widely manufactured by Chinese companies, have been linked to the production and trafficking of illicit fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fueling a deadly crisis in the United States.

Also Read: Trump Wants To Rename 8 May And 11 November As ‘Victory Day’ – Here’s Why

Filed under

China Fentanyl U.S.-China Trade

7 dead, 8 injured after t

7 Dead, 8 Injured In Fiery Crash Between Pickup Truck And Tour Van Near Yellowstone:...
China's top official seek

China Signals Openness On Fentanyl Talks Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions, Stocks Rise: Report
newsx

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications
Trump’s 2026 budget pla

Trump’s 2026 Budget Proposal Outlines Spending Cuts, Focus On National Security: Key Highlights
US VP JD Vance calls PM M

JD Vance Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator,’ Expresses Optimism About Trade Deal With India
Guests are treated to a c

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

7 Dead, 8 Injured In Fiery Crash Between Pickup Truck And Tour Van Near Yellowstone: Idaho Police

7 Dead, 8 Injured In Fiery Crash Between Pickup Truck And Tour Van Near Yellowstone:...

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Trump’s 2026 Budget Proposal Outlines Spending Cuts, Focus On National Security: Key Highlights

Trump’s 2026 Budget Proposal Outlines Spending Cuts, Focus On National Security: Key Highlights

JD Vance Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator,’ Expresses Optimism About Trade Deal With India

JD Vance Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator,’ Expresses Optimism About Trade Deal With India

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To...

Entertainment

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After Sex Positions Controversy

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After