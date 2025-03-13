China Slams New Zealand’s Spy Chief Over ‘False’ Pacific Influence Claims

China's New Zealand embassy has vehemently denied accusations leveled by the nation's intelligence head, accusing him of "propagating untrue information" on Beijing's increased influence in the Pacific.

The diplomatic controversy was sparked by comments by Andrew Hampton, Director-General of New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), who cautioned of security threats emanating from China’s increasing regional presence.

Spy chief issues warning of security risks

Speaking in Wellington last week, Hampton pointed out the way the Pacific states’ concentration on economic and transnational crime had enabled China to sign strategic pacts that meshed economic and security cooperation together.

He warned that Beijing’s moves were calculated to “create competing regional architectures” and project its influence further among Pacific Island states, leaving open questions regarding possible foreign interference and espionage threats.

China denies charges as ‘Unfounded’

China quickly dismissed Hampton’s remarks. In a Thursday statement, the Chinese embassy in Wellington termed his remarks as “completely baseless” and “all fabrication.” The embassy called on Hampton to ditch “Cold War mentality and zero-sum thinking” and cease distorting China’s goal in the Pacific.

New Zealand, a main member of the Five Eyes intelligence community—the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia—has grown increasingly cautious about China’s strategic activities in the Pacific. Beijing has entered into several agreements with Pacific Island countries over the past few years, increasing economic and security relations.

Cook Islands: Centre of diplomatic tensions

A center of recent diplomatic tensions is the Cook Islands, an autonomous Pacific country in free association with New Zealand. Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown’s trip to China in February heightened tensions when he signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Wellington was upset about the visit due to a perceived lack of consultation and transparency in the agreement.

Escalating Competition in the PacificWith China expanding its footprint in the Pacific, the schism between Beijing and Wellington highlights the region’s shifting geopolitical dynamic. Wellington remains wary of Beijing’s strategic ambitions, whereas China maintains that its alliances in the Pacific are cooperative and mutually rewarding.

