Tit For Tat, China Slaps 15% Tariff On US Against Donald Trump New Tariffs Come Into Effect

In response to new tariffs imposed by the United States, China has announced its own set of countermeasures, targeting key American exports.

In response to new tariffs imposed by the United States, China has announced its own set of countermeasures, targeting key American exports. The country’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed on Tuesday that it would levy a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG), along with a 10% duty on crude oil, agricultural equipment, and large-engine vehicles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

China to impose 15% tariff on coal, LNG products, 10% on crude oil and other products in response to Trumps’ tariffs, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This move comes shortly after the U.S., under President Donald Trump’s directive, implemented fresh tariffs on Chinese imports. Despite the rising trade tensions, Trump is expected to hold discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days, potentially opening the door for further negotiations.

With China being a major player in global trade, these new tariffs signal a significant escalation in the ongoing economic standoff between the two superpowers. Experts warn that prolonged trade disputes could impact industries on both sides, affecting energy, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors worldwide.

Also Read: Model Code Of Conduct Violated’: Delhi CM Atishi’s Big Claim Against BJP