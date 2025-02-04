Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Tit For Tat, China Slaps 15% Tariff On US Against Donald Trump New Tariffs Come Into Effect


In response to new tariffs imposed by the United States, China has announced its own set of countermeasures, targeting key American exports. The country’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed on Tuesday that it would levy a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG), along with a 10% duty on crude oil, agricultural equipment, and large-engine vehicles.

This move comes shortly after the U.S., under President Donald Trump’s directive, implemented fresh tariffs on Chinese imports. Despite the rising trade tensions, Trump is expected to hold discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days, potentially opening the door for further negotiations.

With China being a major player in global trade, these new tariffs signal a significant escalation in the ongoing economic standoff between the two superpowers. Experts warn that prolonged trade disputes could impact industries on both sides, affecting energy, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors worldwide.

