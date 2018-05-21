China has started a large-scale mining operation in south Tibet near Arunachal Pradesh border, which could be another flash point between both India and China. As per reports, China has started tapping gold, silver and minerals that worth around $60 billion. "China's moves to lay claim to the region's natural resources while rapidly building up infrastructure could turn it into another South China Sea,” said report.

China has started large-scale mining operations in south Tibet near Arunachal Pradesh border as per reports. The mining operations are an effort by China to make their hold near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The neighbouring country has already begun tapping gold, silver and minerals on a large scale that could cost them around $60 billion. As per reports, the mining operations are going on in Tibet’s Lhunze area near the Arunachal Pradesh border. Since the mining operations are on the Chinese side of the border, they are unlikely to be objected to by India.

A report published in South China Morning Post said that the mining operations are a part of China’s move to take over Arunachal Pradesh. “People familiar with the project say the mines are part of an ambitious plan by Beijing to reclaim South Tibet,” said report.

“China’s moves to lay claim to the region’s natural resources while rapidly building up infrastructure could turn it into another South China Sea,” the report said.

The report further added that the efforts in Lhunze by People’s Liberation Army is to make a stronghold on control of south Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh.

China’s bad intentions have come to light a few days after the first-ever informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Wuhan that was aimed at cooling tensions to avert incidents like the Dokalam military standoff last year.

Earlier, while submitting a report to the Home Ministry (MHA) on China’s intrusion attempts, ITBP had revealed that China intruded 6km into the Indian space in March 2018. The reports further claimed that Ladakh region is one of the most intruded Indian Territory by the Chinese forces. After entering into the region, the Chinese troops were forced to leave after ITBP’s intervention.

