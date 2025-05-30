China Stays Silent on Performance of Its Weapons Used by Pakistan in India Conflict

The Chinese military has refused to comment on how its weapons performed when Pakistan used them in its recent conflict with India. The skirmish, which happened between May 7 and May 10, saw a major use of China-made defence equipment by Pakistan

The Chinese military has refused to comment on how its weapons performed when Pakistan used them in its recent conflict with India. The skirmish, which happened between May 7 and May 10, saw a major use of China-made defence equipment by Pakistan, raising questions after reports suggested the weapons underperformed.

At a press briefing held by China’s Defence Ministry on Thursday, senior spokesperson Colonel Zhang Xiaogang was asked about the role and effectiveness of Chinese weapons during the conflict. However, he avoided directly answering those questions.

China plays down India’s missile recovery

Colonel Zhang also brushed aside reports that India had recovered an unexploded Chinese missile. The missile in question, the PL-15E, is a radar-guided, beyond-visual-range missile and is considered to be one of China’s most advanced rockets in that category.

“The missile you mentioned is an export equipment and has been shown at defence exhibitions at home and abroad many times,” Zhang said. This was China’s first official reaction to the India-Pakistan military face-off earlier this month.

India and Pakistan “cannot be moved away,” says Chinese official

When asked about Indian claims that China had supported Pakistan with air defence systems and satellite surveillance during the conflict, Zhang sidestepped the issue. He simply stated that India and Pakistan are neighbours that “cannot be moved away.”

He did not address reports from Indian officials alleging that Chinese weapon systems used by Pakistan performed poorly during the attacks.

Media interest grows amid strong India-Pakistan-China ties

The Chinese state media showed significant interest in the conflict, possibly due to the strong military and strategic relationship between China and Pakistan. The two countries often refer to themselves as “all-weather allies,” and Pakistan heavily relies on China for defence supplies.

India’s Operation Sindoor followed deadly terror attack

The recent military action by India came in response to a deadly terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. Nearly two weeks later, India launched precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

In response, Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes targeting Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. India answered those attacks with strong countermeasures, according to official statements.

China supplies 81% of Pakistan’s weapons, says report

According to a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China has become Pakistan’s biggest defence supplier, accounting for about 81% of its arms imports between 2020 and 2024.

The report notes that Pakistan’s military imports from China include advanced fighter jets, naval ships, radars, submarines, and missile systems. One of the key projects between the two countries is the joint production of the JF-17 fighter aircraft, which forms the backbone of the Pakistan Air Force.