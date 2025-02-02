Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

US President Donald Trump recently imposed a series of tariffs, including a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules


US President Donald Trump recently imposed a series of tariffs, including a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China. According to Trump, these measures were taken to combat a national emergency related to illegal immigration and the fentanyl crisis.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

China’s Reaction to US Tariffs

The Chinese government swiftly condemned the tariffs, labeling them a “serious violation” of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced its intention to challenge the US tariffs under WTO provisions, highlighting the need for adherence to international trade regulations.

In an official statement, China urged the United States to engage in “frank dialogue and strengthen cooperation.” The Chinese government emphasized that constructive communication is essential to resolving disputes and maintaining stability in global trade.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Firmly opposing the tariffs, China vowed to implement “corresponding countermeasures” against Trump’s trade actions. The specifics of these measures have yet to be disclosed, but Beijing remains resolute in safeguarding its national interests.

Past Stance on Trade Wars

China has consistently maintained that trade wars are detrimental to all parties involved. Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, reiterated this stance, stating, “We have always believed that there are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war.” She further emphasized China’s commitment to protecting its national interests.

The tariff dispute between the United States and China has far-reaching consequences for the global economy. The imposition of tariffs and potential countermeasures could disrupt supply chains, increase costs for consumers, and create uncertainty in international markets.

Response from Other Countries

Prior to China’s reaction, Canada and Mexico had already voiced their opposition to the US tariffs. Both countries emphasized the importance of maintaining fair trade practices and expressed concerns about the potential economic impact of the tariffs.

As tensions escalate, the need for diplomatic engagement becomes increasingly evident. Both the United States and China stand to benefit from open dialogue and cooperative efforts to address trade disputes. The international community will be closely monitoring developments, hoping for a resolution that promotes economic stability and mutual growth.

Read More : Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Filed under

China Trump's Tarrifs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre All Set For Bihar Election

Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre...

‘Concert Toh Bahana Tha, Mahakumbh Aana Tha’ Social Media Reacts As Coldplay Star Chris Martin Takes Holy Dip In Prayagraj

‘Concert Toh Bahana Tha, Mahakumbh Aana Tha’ Social Media Reacts As Coldplay Star Chris Martin...

CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal

CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Entertainment

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox