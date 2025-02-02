China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

US President Donald Trump recently imposed a series of tariffs, including a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China.

US President Donald Trump recently imposed a series of tariffs, including a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China. According to Trump, these measures were taken to combat a national emergency related to illegal immigration and the fentanyl crisis.

China’s Reaction to US Tariffs

The Chinese government swiftly condemned the tariffs, labeling them a “serious violation” of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced its intention to challenge the US tariffs under WTO provisions, highlighting the need for adherence to international trade regulations.

In an official statement, China urged the United States to engage in “frank dialogue and strengthen cooperation.” The Chinese government emphasized that constructive communication is essential to resolving disputes and maintaining stability in global trade.

Firmly opposing the tariffs, China vowed to implement “corresponding countermeasures” against Trump’s trade actions. The specifics of these measures have yet to be disclosed, but Beijing remains resolute in safeguarding its national interests.

Past Stance on Trade Wars

China has consistently maintained that trade wars are detrimental to all parties involved. Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, reiterated this stance, stating, “We have always believed that there are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war.” She further emphasized China’s commitment to protecting its national interests.

The tariff dispute between the United States and China has far-reaching consequences for the global economy. The imposition of tariffs and potential countermeasures could disrupt supply chains, increase costs for consumers, and create uncertainty in international markets.

Response from Other Countries

Prior to China’s reaction, Canada and Mexico had already voiced their opposition to the US tariffs. Both countries emphasized the importance of maintaining fair trade practices and expressed concerns about the potential economic impact of the tariffs.

As tensions escalate, the need for diplomatic engagement becomes increasingly evident. Both the United States and China stand to benefit from open dialogue and cooperative efforts to address trade disputes. The international community will be closely monitoring developments, hoping for a resolution that promotes economic stability and mutual growth.

