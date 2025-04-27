Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

During a phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that China is closely monitoring the situation and backs an “impartial investigation” into the tragic event.

China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi


In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, China has reiterated its support for Pakistan, urging both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. The attack, which occurred on April 22, 2025, claimed the lives of 26 tourists and was reportedly carried out by The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based militant group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

During a phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that China is closely monitoring the situation and backs an “impartial investigation” into the tragic event. Wang Yi expressed China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests, highlighting that China has always stood by Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

China Calls for Calm in India-Pakistan Tensions

Wang Yi further underscored that escalating conflict between India and Pakistan would not serve the fundamental interests of either country and could undermine regional peace and stability. He called for both nations to “exercise restraint, meet halfway, and promote de-escalation” to avoid further tensions.

This diplomatic move comes amid rising tensions following the terrorist attack, which has seen India announce several punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of the Attari land border crossing. In response, Pakistan warned that halting river waters would be considered an “act of war” and retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and halting trade.

Pakistan Rejects India’s Measures

Pakistani authorities have strongly condemned India’s unilateral actions, with Foreign Minister Dar expressing Pakistan’s commitment to handling the situation maturely. He stressed that Pakistan has always been resolute in its anti-terrorism efforts and opposed actions that could lead to escalation. Dar also expressed gratitude for China’s unwavering support, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional peace and rejecting unilateralism.

India’s Global Support on Pahalgam Attack

Meanwhile, India has received widespread international support for its stance on terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with his British counterpart, David Lammy, on April 27, reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, have been in communication with world leaders, stressing the need for global solidarity against terrorism.

Several global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have condemned the attack and expressed their solidarity with India during this difficult time.

Growing Crisis in South Asia

The Pahalgam terror attack has further strained relations between India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed neighbors with a history of conflict. With China’s involvement and international pressure mounting for de-escalation, the situation remains delicate, and the call for peace and restraint has never been more urgent.

As investigations into the attack continue, the world watches closely to see how this crisis will unfold and whether both nations can put aside their differences to promote regional stability and avoid further conflict.

ALSO READ: Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims

