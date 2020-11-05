China on Thursday temporarily suspended entry into China of foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits, the Chinese Embassy in India stated.

According to an official statement issued by the Embassy, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits.”

The Embassy further said, “Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit a visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3 is not affected.”

China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner, the Embassy added. This comes in the wake of countries around the world slamming Beijing for delaying information on the coronavirus.

During the recently held United Nation General Assembly, US President Donald Trump took the platform to hit out at China and said that though it has been 75 years since the end of World War II, once again the world is engaged in a great global struggle due to China virus.

