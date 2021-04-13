Baffled by Taiwan's rejection of One China policy, China is trying every trick to gain control over Taiwanese territory. On Monday, 25 Chinese military jets breached Taiwan’s southwest air defence identification zone, which is touted as one of the largest breaches of Taiwanese’ airspace in last one year.

The Defence Ministry of Taiwan has stated that Chinese military jets included 14 J-16 fighter jets, four J-10 fighter jets, four H-6K bombers, two anti-submarine warfare plans and an airborne early warning and control plane.

In response, Taiwan scrambled a combat aircraft, alerted missile defence systems and issued radio warnings to the Chinese that the planes have entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone. Taiwan’s Defence Ministry has also issued a graphic tracking the movement of the Chinese jets.

The incursion came a day after Antony Blinken, US secretary of State, reprimanded Beijing for its aggression and warned against attempting to change the status quo around Taiwan, as it would be a serious mistake. Speaking to NBC, Blinken said that Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions directed towards Taiwan are a real concern for US. He added that it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try and change the existing status quo.

Relations between China and Taiwan have soared after Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen rejected the notion of One-China. Upon being sworn in for her second term, Tsai said, “Both sides have a duty to find a way to coexist over the long term and prevent the intensification of antagonism and differences.”