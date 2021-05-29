US Biden on Friday said that China thinks it will own America by 2035 because autocracies can make quick decisions. The leader was addressing troops on evolving landscape of foreign threats.

Amid growing antagonism between US and China in post Covid-19 era, US President Joe Biden on Friday took a jibe at China and said that China thinks it will ‘own America’ by 2035. Addressing troops on evolving landscape of foreign threats, Biden expressed that he has spent more time with Xi Jinping than any other world leader with over 24 hours of private meeting, with just an interpreter, 17,000 miles travelling in China and to US.

Speaking about the world is in a battle between autocracies and democracies, Biden said that China thinks it will own America by 2035 because autocracies can make quick decisions. Earlier this week, Gen. Mark Milley said that as US competes with China, peace is fraying at the edge.

Interestingly, Biden’s remarks against China come at a time when US, India and other countries have joined forces to demand a through investigation on the origins of Covid-19. The leader has also given intelligence agencies 90 days to submit a fresh report and double their efforts to collect information on Covid-19 origin.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi recently said in a statement that WHO’s global study on Covid-19 origins is an important first step as it stressed the need for next phase studies to reach robust conclusions.