Thursday, December 26, 2024
China to Build World’s Largest Hydropower Dam in Tibet, Three Times Capacity of the Three Gorges Dam

China has officially approved the construction of the world's largest hydropower dam, located on the Yarlung Zangbo River in Tibet. The project, which will generate unprecedented energy, is expected to have significant impacts on India and Bangladesh downstream.

China has officially greenlit the construction of what is set to become the world’s largest hydropower dam, marking the beginning of a significant infrastructure project on the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau. The project, which is poised to have widespread effects on the downstream regions of India and Bangladesh, is expected to generate an unprecedented amount of energy.

A Gigantic Energy Project

The new dam will be located along the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, a waterway that holds substantial hydropower potential. According to estimates from the Power Construction Corp of China in 2020, the dam will produce around 300 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, far surpassing the current capacity of the Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest dam located in central China. With a designed capacity of 88.2 billion kWh, the Three Gorges Dam currently holds the record, but the new dam will more than triple that figure.

This ambitious project is seen as a crucial step in China’s efforts to achieve its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals. The dam will also stimulate growth in related industries, such as engineering, and is expected to create numerous job opportunities in Tibet, according to a report from China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

A Challenging Engineering Feat To Build World’s Largest Hydropower Dam

The Yarlung Zangbo River presents unique opportunities and challenges for this hydropower project. One of its sections descends dramatically by 2,000 meters (6,561 feet) over just 50 kilometers (31 miles), creating vast hydropower potential, but also requiring sophisticated engineering solutions to overcome its steep topography.

The overall cost of the project, including engineering expenses, is expected to surpass that of the Three Gorges Dam, which was completed at a cost of 254.2 billion yuan (approximately $34.83 billion). The Three Gorges Dam’s budget also included the resettlement of 1.4 million people, far exceeding initial estimates. Chinese officials have not provided details on how many people the new Tibet project may displace, nor how it will affect the region’s diverse and ecologically rich environment.

World’s Largest Hydropower Dam: Environmental Concerns and Impact on Downstream Nations

While Chinese authorities have reassured the public that the hydropower projects in Tibet—home to more than a third of China’s hydroelectric potential—will not significantly harm the environment or downstream water supplies, concerns have been raised by neighboring countries, India and Bangladesh.

The Yarlung Zangbo River, which becomes the Brahmaputra River once it leaves Tibet, flows south through India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Assam states before reaching Bangladesh. Both India and Bangladesh have expressed concerns that the dam could alter the flow and course of the river, potentially impacting the local ecology and water availability for millions of people in these downstream regions.

