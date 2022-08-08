Friday, August 12, 2022

China to continue military exercises off Taiwan after talks with US ended

World
Updated:
Riya Girdhar
By Riya Girdhar

As the military announced it would resume manoeuvres around Taiwan on Monday, China’s defence ministry defended its decision to halt military discussions with the United States in protest against Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week.

Following four days of unprecedented drills surrounding the self-governing island, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced online that it will practise anti-submarine strikes and sea raids on Monday.

In an online statement on Monday, Wu Qian, a spokesman for the defence ministry, defended the decision to shut off military lines by asserting that the US side was solely to blame for the difficult situation in the Taiwan Strait, for which it must take full responsibility and face severe repercussions.

Wu declared that communication must be sincere in order to succeed.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own, was incensed by Pelosi’s visit last week and replied by conducting its first-ever test launch of a ballistic missile over Taipei as well as cutting off some communication channels with Washington.

Riya Girdhar
Riya Girdhar

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Migrant labourer from Bihar killed in Jammu & Kashmir

Top News 0
This comes a day after four soldiers were killed and one was injured in an attack on an army camp in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.