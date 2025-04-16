Soaring above the depths of China’s dramatic “earth crack,” the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to claim the title of the world’s tallest bridge. Rising 2,051 feet above the canyon floor, this engineering marvel promises to shrink a two-hour journey to just one breathtaking minute.

World’s Tallest Bridge: China is preparing to unveil what will be the tallest bridge in the world — a mega-infrastructure project in Guizhou province that is poised to slash travel time in the region from two hours to just one minute.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, located in southwest China, is now 95% complete, according to local state media, with full completion expected by June 30, 2025.

Taller Than the Millau Viaduct by Nearly 1,000 Feet

Once completed, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will soar 2,051 feet (625 meters) above river level. This makes it 947 feet (289 meters) taller than the current record-holder, France’s Millau Viaduct, which stands at 1,104 feet (336 meters).

The bridge stretches across the Huajiang Grand Canyon, a dramatic geographical formation often referred to as the “earth crack” due to its deep, narrow gorge.

World’s Tallest Bridge: A Project Years in the Making

Construction began on January 18, 2022, and has progressed steadily over the past three years. Local state media reported that the superstructure is on track for completion by mid-2025.

Zhang Shenglin, chief engineer of Guizhou Highway Group, told China Daily, “At present, the overall progress of the bridge has reached 95%, and it is planned to be opened to traffic in the second half of 2025.

“By then, this super project that spans the ‘earth crack’ will be the world’s first in both directions. It will become another landmark project to demonstrate China’s infrastructure strength.”

Guizhou: Home to the World’s Sky-High Bridges

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is not just a standalone marvel — it’s part of a broader trend. Guizhou province already boasts nearly half of the world’s 100 tallest bridges, highlighting the region’s unique topography and China’s ambitions in vertical engineering.

