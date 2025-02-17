China has strongly urged the United States to correct what it calls "mistakes" after the removal of a key statement from a US State Department fact sheet.

China has strongly urged the United States to correct what it calls “mistakes” after the removal of a key statement from a US State Department fact sheet. The removed line had explicitly stated that Washington does not support Taiwan’s independence, a stance that China sees as crucial to maintaining regional stability.

China’s Position on Taiwan

Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has not ruled out using military force to bring the self-ruled island under its control. The United States, while not officially recognizing Taiwan as an independent nation, remains its most significant security partner.

Last week, the State Department altered its fact sheet on Taiwan, removing the phrase, “We do not support Taiwan independence.” The updated document, however, still emphasizes Washington’s opposition to any unilateral changes to the status quo from either Taiwan or China. Additionally, the revised page highlights Taiwan’s collaboration with the Pentagon on semiconductor technology and notes that the US will support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations “where applicable.”

Taiwan and US Response to the Change

Taipei has welcomed the update, calling it a “positive and friendly” move. Meanwhile, the US’s de facto embassy in Taiwan downplayed the change, describing it as a “routine” update. However, given the highly sensitive nature of US-Taiwan relations, the shift has drawn sharp criticism from China.

A spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian, condemned the move, stating that it “sends seriously wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and will only damage peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

“We urge the US side to … correct its mistakes and prudently handle the Taiwan issue,” Zhu said in a statement. “No matter how much Taiwan and the US collude and scheme with each other, they will never be able to change the fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is a part of it.”

Timing of the Change and Rising Tensions

The update to the website came roughly three weeks after Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as President of the United States. Trump’s return has further complicated the delicate diplomatic balance in the region, with Taiwanese officials looking to align with his administration’s policies.

Beijing has been increasing its pressure on Taiwan in recent years, seeking to diplomatically isolate the island and conducting large-scale military exercises in the surrounding waters.

US-Taiwan Relations and Security Commitments

Despite having no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the United States remains the island’s strongest international ally. US law mandates that Taiwan be provided with defensive capabilities to ensure its security.

A State Department spokesperson defended the fact sheet update, saying, “As is routine, the fact sheet was updated to inform the general public about our unofficial relationship with Taiwan.”

“The United States is committed to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the spokesperson added.

Trump has taken a more transactional approach to foreign policy, causing concern in Taiwan. He has previously suggested that Taiwan should pay the US for military protection and has blamed the island for the struggles of the American semiconductor industry.

With tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalating, how Washington and Beijing navigate this evolving situation will be closely watched by the international community.