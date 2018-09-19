China on Tuesday imposed tariffs worth $60 billion on US goods in a move to hit back at the United States decision to impose duties on $200 billion. The US-China trade war has come out in open as both the nations have imposed tariffs and duties on each other.

China on Tuesday imposed tariffs worth $60 billion on US goods in a move to hit back at the United States decision to impose duties on $200 billion. The US-China trade war has come out in open as both the nations have imposed tariffs and duties on each other. According to reports, 5-10% tariffs on more than 5,000 US goods is expected to take place from Monday, when the US will also reciprocate duties on Chinese goods. Speaking on this development, the Chinese foreign ministry said that China will respond further if the US remains to insist on raising the tariff on Chinese goods even further.

Beijing has also said that it will take the matter to the World Trade Organisation and lodge a complaint in this tariff battle with the US.

According to trade analysts and industry insiders, China hitting back at the Trump administration with new tariffs takes the current trade issues to the full-scale trade war between Beijing and Washington.

One of the reasons to impose tariffs on Chinese goods is to make US domestic products more competitive in the global market and they will become cheaper. Some of the times on which duties will be imposed include consumer goods like luggage, electronics, housewares, food and other items.

A couple of weeks ago, Donald Trump had threatened that the United Nations will leave the World Trade Organisation if doesn’t shape up. US president had shared his thoughts during an interview with the Bloomberg News. Prior to that, a month ago, Donald Trump had said that WTO was badly treating the United States for many years, therefore, it was now time for it to change that attitude.

