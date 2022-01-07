Users on Weibo claimed that the CCP employed actor Wu Jung and his wife Xie Nan, who is also a TV anchor, to arrange the spectacular flag-raising event on the first day of 2022.

Some users on the Chinese social media site Weibo have pointed out that the Communist Party (CCP) hired Chinese actors for the entire event after Beijing produced a propaganda film on January 1 reportedly displaying the Chinese flag in Ladakh’s Galwan valley. Users on Weibo claimed that the CCP employed actor Wu Jung and his wife Xie Nan, who is also a TV anchor, to arrange the spectacular flag-raising event on the first day of 2022, according to media sources.

It’s worth noting that the propaganda clip was published at a time when China was enforcing the contentious land boundary law while simultaneously continuing to hide its aggressive expansionism behind a joyful exchange of sweets with the Indian side at Chushul. While Chinese state media claimed that PLA forces tossed the Chinese national flag at Galwan, Weibo users pointed out major actors from the country who were present at the staged event and shared images from the film.

On the 24th of December, a team of directors, junior actors, Wu Jing, Xie Nan, and some PLA officers came to the filming location alongside Wu Jing, Xie Nan, and some PLA officials to execute a flag ceremony at Galwan, according to weibo users. The film was released as an event that occurred on January 1, 2022, and it took four hours to shoot. All of the actors’ accounts were suspended shortly after the names of the actors were exposed by Weibo users.

PLA men were shown unfurling the China flag at what they claimed to be the Galwan Valley in the 45-second Chinese propaganda film provided by Shen Shiwei and CCP mouthpiece Global Times. Some media outlets, journalists, and opposition politicians, including Rahul Gandhi, amplify the video, taking the Chinese accusations of entering into Galwan Valley at its value and criticising the government for failing to protect the country’s territorial integrity.

The Indian government, on the other hand, has rejected the Chinese assertions made in the video, claiming that the footage was filmed deep inside Chinese territory rather than along the India-China Line of Actual Control along the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.