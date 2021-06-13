According to the reports, thousands of Muslim minorities, including Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and Turkish, are subjected to mass internment and brutal torture.

Amnesty International, a UK-based NGO working for human rights with 7 million members across the globe, published a report Thursday that unveiled China’s atrocities on the ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The report laid evidence regarding China’s crimes committed against the Muslim minorities, including brainwashing, torturing, and abusing in the province of Xinjiang, a “dystopian hellscape”.

According to the reports, thousands of Muslim minorities, including Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and Turkish, are subjected to mass internment and brutal torture. The minorities are sent to camps where they are forced to abandon their cultural traditions and religious practices and are forcefully sterilized. The report has quotes from dozens of testimonies from former detainees of the camps.

Terming the atrocities as ‘crimes against humanity, the Amnesty International reports threw light on the mass imprisonments and prosecution of Muslims along with the efforts of the Chinese Government to cover up these acts. According to the United Nations, more than 1.5 million Uyghurs are currently in the internment camps in XUAR.

The Chinese foreign ministry denied the claims and data of the report and called it a “record of lies”. The spokesperson of the ministry, Wang Wenbin, said that these reports are developed to spread rumours about China and mislead the general public of the world. The Jinping government first acknowledged the camps under critical scrutiny by human-rights activists and organization after being surfaced in October 2018 and called them anti-terrorism and de-radicalization initiatives.