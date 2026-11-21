China is stepping up efforts to limit India’s growing influence, and its deepening military partnership with Pakistan has raised fresh concerns in the United States. A new US Congressional report has warned that Beijing is combining economic pressure with military support to India’s neighbour to keep New Delhi from emerging as a stronger regional power. The warning comes in the 2026 Annual Report of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, titled “China’s Other Front: India and the Future of US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific.”

The report describes India as one of the few countries outside the US alliance system with the economic and military strength to challenge China. It also argues that a stronger India could help maintain the balance of power in Asia and offer an alternative to China’s manufacturing and supply chains.

“China understands this, and it is actively working and it is actively working to suppress India’s rise across multiple domains,” the report warned.

China Using Economic Pressure To Restrict India’s Growth

According to the report, China’s biggest weapon against India is its control over critical industrial supplies and technology. Beijing has reportedly restricted exports of important industrial inputs and expertise. This could make it harder for India to develop its own manufacturing capabilities and compete with Chinese industries. The report said China was using these restrictions to exert economic pressure on New Delhi.

China-Pakistan Military Partnership Raises Two-Front Threat

The US panel also expressed concern over China’s growing military support for Pakistan. It specifically referred to the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor.

“China’s growing power and longstanding support for Pakistan have magnified India’s fears of a coordinated two-front threat,” the report noted.

It added that the conflict showed how Beijing could strengthen Pakistan during a military crisis without directly entering the fighting. Earlier this year, China admitted for the first time that it had provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The military operation followed the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

China’s Growing Presence In Indian Ocean Worries US

The report also highlighted China’s expanding presence in the Indian Ocean. According to the panel, Beijing’s growing naval footprint could threaten important maritime routes and weaken India’s strategic advantage in the region.

It also warned that China’s financial strength is helping it attract South Asian countries through infrastructure projects and economic partnerships.

US Calls For Stronger Military Coordination With India

To counter China’s growing influence, the report recommended stronger defence cooperation between Washington and New Delhi. It urged the US Defence Secretary and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to work with their Indian counterparts on undersea and maritime security.

The proposed cooperation includes intelligence sharing, surveillance, monitoring Chinese naval and submarine movements, and improving responses to maritime threats. The panel also recommended an Indo-American Strategic Leadership Exchange Program.

The initiative aims to build long-term ties between emerging leaders in defence, government, business and academia in both countries. The report suggests that Washington wants its partnership with New Delhi to move beyond joint military exercises towards deeper and more sustained strategic cooperation.