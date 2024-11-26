Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
China Warns ‘No One Will Win A Trade War’ After Trump Vows Big Tariffs

Trump’s proposal includes a 10% tariff on all imports from China, in response to the ongoing fentanyl smuggling crisis and other trade issues

China Warns ‘No One Will Win A Trade War’ After Trump Vows Big Tariffs

China has strongly cautioned against the risks of a trade war after former President Donald Trump vowed to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump’s proposal includes a 10% tariff on all imports from China, in response to the ongoing fentanyl smuggling crisis and other trade issues.

Trump’s announcement, made through his Truth Social account, emphasizes his commitment to imposing tariffs not just on China but also on other major trading partners, reinforcing his stance on tackling illegal drug trade and immigration. He argues that China’s failure to curb fentanyl trafficking warrants the imposition of these new tariffs.

China Denies Fentanyl Smuggling Claims and Highlights Efforts to Curb the Trade

In reaction to Trump’s comments, China expressed its openness to dialogue while firmly rejecting the accusations of complicity in fentanyl smuggling. Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in the U.S., called the claims “completely counter to facts.” He reiterated China’s ongoing efforts to combat the flow of fentanyl precursors into the United States, pointing to concrete steps taken to address the issue.

China has long maintained that it is working diligently to curb fentanyl-related trade, and Liu’s statement underscored the country’s commitment to tackling the global drug problem. Beijing’s response suggests that it views the accusation as not only inaccurate but also harmful to international relations.

China-U.S. Economic Cooperation: A Mutual Benefit

Liu emphasized that the economic relationship between China and the U.S. is mutually beneficial, and a trade war would hurt both sides. “No one will win a trade war,” Liu warned, highlighting the broader consequences of escalating tensions. His message reflects China’s desire to maintain stable trade relations with the U.S. while continuing efforts to address concerns like fentanyl trafficking.

Trump’s Economic Agenda: Tariffs as a Central Focus

Trump’s proposal for tariffs aligns with his broader economic agenda, which heavily focuses on using trade policy to address various global issues. His stance on tariffs, which he championed during his presidency and throughout his campaign, remains a key part of his approach to U.S. trade relations.

Beijing Open to Talks Despite Tensions

While tensions over trade and drug trafficking continue, China has expressed a willingness to engage in further discussions with the U.S. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated that China is open to maintaining dialogue and communication with the Trump administration. This signals that despite rising tensions, China seeks diplomatic channels to resolve disputes.

MUST READ: How Trump’s Tariff On This Pain Killer Could Save Nearly 100,000 Americans. And Elon Musk Is Psyched About It

China China trade war China US Relations economic cooperation China US fentanyl smuggling President Donald Trump Trump tariffs China
