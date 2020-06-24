Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian on Wednesday said that if US proceeds to deploy intermediate-range missile deployment in the Asia-Pacific region, China will not sit idle and take all necessary measures to counter.

As recently the reports of negotiation between the US and Japan came into view, China on Wednesday warned the United States of retaliation if America deploys its intermediate-range missile in the Asia-Pacific region. In the course of a news briefing, Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said that China “firmly opposes” the deployment of intermediate-range missiles and will not sit idle, will take all the required countermeasures.

“China is resolutely against #US’ intermediate-range missile deployment in the Asia-Pacific region. If the US is to proceed, China will not sit idle and will take all necessary measures to counter,” Global Times quoted Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian as saying.

Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that China has illegally claimed territories in the South China Sea, threatening vital sea lanes. He advised Beijing to follow the “western ruleset” for building their nation. The US has been challenging Beijing’s claims on the South China sea and proving support to Taiwan militarily to strengthen its defence inventory.

“I hope that the Chinese Communist Party will begin to recognize that if they want to rise if they want to continue to build out their nation, that they need to do so on a Western rule set that honors the rule of law and honors freedom and respect for sovereignty,” said Pompeo in a video message. He went on to say, “The PLA has escalated border tensions. We see them today in India, the world’s most populous democracy. We watch as its militarises the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes,”

