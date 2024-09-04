China Welcomes African Leaders With Lavish Reception, Aims To Show Solidarity

China has warmly welcomed over 50 African leaders to Beijing this week for a summit aimed at strengthening ties amid rising global political and economic instability. The lavish reception, complete with a red carpet and colorful dance performances, was designed to convey a sense of equality and mutual respect, according to international relations experts.

China has warmly welcomed over 50 African leaders to Beijing this week for a summit aimed at strengthening ties amid rising global political and economic instability. The lavish reception, complete with a red carpet and colorful dance performances, was designed to convey a sense of equality and mutual respect, according to international relations experts.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Kenya’s President William Ruto were among those who held one-on-one meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and toured key Chinese cities. This approach reflects China’s strategy to show solidarity with African nations, framing both as victims of Western imperialism.

READ MORE: Kim Jong-un Orders Execution Of 30 Officials Over Flood Response Failures

As competition from Western powers and oil-rich Gulf states intensifies, China seeks to distinguish itself by emphasizing its status as a developing country and its commitment to the Global South. China’s efforts in Africa have paid off significantly over the past two decades, making it the continent’s largest trading partner. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that a fifth of Africa’s exports go to China, predominantly in metals, minerals, and fuel, while China remains the top source of manufactured goods and machinery for Africa. However, the trade balance heavily favors China.

South Africa’s President Ramaphosa has addressed the trade deficit with China, urging for a reduction in the imbalance and seeking job creation initiatives from Chinese enterprises. Meanwhile, Kenya’s President Ruto is looking for increased credit to support infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Standard Gauge Railway, road construction, and other developments. China had previously halted funding for the rail project, which remains incomplete.

China’s role as a major lender to African countries has faced scrutiny, particularly as some nations experience debt distress. Discussions on debt sustainability are expected to be a focal point at the summit. Experts emphasize the need for African countries to enhance their economies and reduce dependency on foreign powers. With China’s economic growth slowing, experts recommend that African nations focus on regional integration and structural reforms to boost local revenues and improve their financial stability.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Injured in Shooting Incident