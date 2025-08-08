LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > China Welcomes PM Modi to Tianjin SCO Summit, Calls It “Gathering of Friendship”

China Welcomes PM Modi to Tianjin SCO Summit, Calls It “Gathering of Friendship”

China on Friday officially extended a welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, to be held in Tianjin at August end.

File photo - ANI
File photo - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 8, 2025 20:10:54 IST

China on Friday officially extended a welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, to be held in Tianjin at August end.

China Welcomes PM Modi

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced it at a press briefing in Beijing on Friday, expressing optimism that the gathering would strengthen regional cooperation. 

The Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued a statement on the Prime Minister’s visit. The development comes amid tariffs imposed on India by US President Donald Trump for buying Russian oil.

 Guo Jiakun said, “China welcomes Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Tianjin Summit. We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness.”

SCO Summit in Tianjin

China is set to host the SCO Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 this year, where leaders of over 20 countries, including all member states of the SCO, and heads of 10 international organisations will attend relevant events, the Chinese Ministry spokesperson confirmed. 

Prime Minister Modi last visited China in 2018 on two occasions. First, during April for the India-China Informal Summit at Wuhan, and later in June for the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO in Qingdao. (ANI)

ALSO READ:  China Opposes ‘Abuse Of Tariffs’ By Donald Trump Administration Against India: ‘US Should Earnestly Protect…’

Tags: China Welcomes PM ModiPM Modi to visit ChinaSCO Summit in Tianjin

RELATED News

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
China Welcomes PM Modi to Tianjin SCO Summit, Calls It “Gathering of Friendship”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Welcomes PM Modi to Tianjin SCO Summit, Calls It “Gathering of Friendship”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Welcomes PM Modi to Tianjin SCO Summit, Calls It “Gathering of Friendship”
China Welcomes PM Modi to Tianjin SCO Summit, Calls It “Gathering of Friendship”
China Welcomes PM Modi to Tianjin SCO Summit, Calls It “Gathering of Friendship”
China Welcomes PM Modi to Tianjin SCO Summit, Calls It “Gathering of Friendship”

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?