China on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the plenary session of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 at Davos, Switzerland where PM Modi while raising concerns about shrinking value of globalisation said that protectionism was as ‘dangerous as terrorism’. China while hailing PM Modi’s concerns on the importance of globalisation in the present day world, especially for developing and underdeveloped countries, also emphasized on enhancing cooperation with India to strengthen the globalisation process. It was the first ever address by an Indian Prime Minister at the World Economic Forum in the last two decades.

Further speaking about PM Modi’s speech, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “I noticed that Prime Minister Modi made some remarks on protectionism and his remarks showed that globalisation is the trend of the times and serves the interests of all the countries including developing countries and the fight against protectionism and promoting globalisation. In fighting against protectionism and promoting globalisation, China and India share a lot of common interests.” The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also said that China will like to indulge with India to further strengthen the globalisation which can prove fruitful for all the nations in the world.

Earlier on January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at WEF 2018 in Davos during his historic address had said, “Many societies and countries are becoming self-centered. It seems that globalisation, as opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Such misplaced preferences can’t be considered any lesser threat than terrorism or climate change. We must admit shine of globalisation is fading.”

Emphasizing on the importance and need of a democracy in a country to govern the people, PM Modi also shared his 3D mantra saying that in India democracy, demography and dynamism are giving shape to development and destiny. PM Modi along with a delegation of India’s most powerful businessmen and CEOs was on a mission to promote the brand India as a favourable investment market in this emerging world to woo global CEOs and bringing investments in the country.