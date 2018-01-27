In a strange case as well as exiting at the same time, a 38-year-old woman paid a sum of 5 million Yuan in dowry to marry a man who was 15 years younger than her. The marriage took place in China's Hainan Province. The 38-year-old woman in her attempt to convince the parents of the 23-year-old man, who she wanted to marry, paid a sum of 5 million Yuan in the form of dowry to marry the man.

The world is strange, so are the people and their many desires to formulate a life that would like to pursue. We come across various cases in our life’s when people take that one step that may appear strange to many but for them, they became it may across one of the most important decisions in life. They say love is blind and to prove that this statement is absolutely true, a Chinese woman has set a live example. A 38-year-old woman in her want to marry a man almost 15-years old younger than her, the woman paid a sum of 5 million Yuan in dowry. This exciting case has surfaced in China’s Hainan Province.

The 38-year-old woman in her attempt to convince the parents of the 23-year-old man, who she wanted to marry, according to Taiwan News, paid a sum of 5 million Yuan in the form of dowry to marry the man. This is not the only strange take away from this marriage but there is one more catch. The 38-year-old woman is a mother of a 14-year-old son. The wedding took place in Qionghai city on January 10. According to a video published by Apple Daily, the 38-year-old woman can be seen flaunting her wealth with gold bracelets, necklaces and earnings. After getting married the newlywed couple took the ride in a bright red sports car. As per reports, the groom’s family was earlier opposed to this marriage but when the bride offered to pay 5 million Yuan to marry the man she wanted, the family agreed to the fact.

On one side, it is an interesting case where two people married as they wanted to but at the same time, it has also promoted dowry which is considered not a favourable practice in the world as it works against the equality between a man and woman. In India, dowry system still exists which has led to many parents not wanting a girl as their child because they take it as an added burden in life looking at the money involved to marry them.