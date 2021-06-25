The White House said in a statement that these actions demonstrated their commitment to imposing additional costs on the People's Republic of China (PRC) for engaging in cruel and inhumane forced labor practices.

The trade of solar panel materials from a Chinese company was banned by the US Government on Thursday for alleged usage of forced labor within the Xinjiang Region. The White House quoted in a statement that Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. based in Xinjiang would not be selling its products anymore into the United States due to information reasonably indicating that Hoshine allegedly used forced labor in the manufacturing of silica-based products.

The Commerce Department claimed that Xinjiang based other organizations and Hoshine would be susceptible under strict restrictions on their dexterity to use to gain US commodities, software and technology due to their participation in forced labor.

The White House said in a statement that these actions demonstrated their commitment to imposing additional costs on the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for engaging in cruel and inhumane forced labor practices. The White House also accentuated on the usage of forced labor as a part of Beijing systematic efforts to digress Uyghurs and other minorities in the west region. It also includes sexual harassment and giant-scale of detentions in labor camps.

The imposed ban on the import of Hoshine solar panel material will also include a ban against the traders of cotton products, tomato products and hair products from various regions. Companies whose trade are banned in the US includes two traders and producers of polysilicon material essentials of the solar panel industry Xinjiang Daqo New Energy and Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Technology.

The cotton related business also impacted adversely with the imposed ban, Xinjiang Production and Construction Cops and Xinjiang East Hope Non Ferrous Metals, Aluminium producer are also in the list of trade banned by the Commerce Department.