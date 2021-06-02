WHO has approved China’s second vaccine Sinovac for emergency use listing. Sinovac has also been included in COVAX, a global programme to provide vaccines, mainly to poor countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved China’s second vaccine Sinovac for emergency use listing. It has also allowed Sinovac to be included in COVAX, a global programme to provide vaccines, mainly to poor countries due to curbs on exports. The statement issued by WHO reads that it recommends Sinovac for people above 18 years of age, with second jab after a wait for 2-4 weeks.

It added that the vaccine efficacy data showed that Sinovac prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of those vaccinated and prevented severe Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation in 100% of studied population. The vaccine can be stored in a standard refrigerator at 2-8 degree Celsius, making it suitable for low-income countries.

Welcoming the vaccine, Dr Tedros on Tuesday tweeted that the Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use listing after being found safe, effective and quality assured following two doses of the inactivated vaccine.

With another Chinese vaccine being approved by WHO, it can be observed that China’s vaccine diplomacy with the international organisation is working and their vaccines are getting approval. Even as India awaits approval for Covaxin from WHO. Speaking to NewsX about the development, AIIMS Director MC Mishra said, “Bharat Biotech has submitted their documents pertaining results of Phase 3 trials, which have been published in April. It does take time. China might have submitted earlier. We shouldn’t read too much into it. In due time, Bharat Biotech will also get approval like Covishield because all these vaccines are ahead of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine in terms of preclinical trials.”