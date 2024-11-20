China’s Airshow Unveils Next-Gen Stealth Fighters, Missiles, And Mothership Drones

China unveiled a variety of new weaponry at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, that ranged from advanced fighter jets to cutting-edge missiles.

China unveiled a variety of new weaponry at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, that ranged from advanced fighter jets to cutting-edge missiles. The exhibition that ran from November 12 to 17, 2024, attracted nearly 600,000 visitors, and it happened to be generating a staggering $39 billion in deals.

Highlights of the Exhibition

Some of the recent innovations on show were the additions to China’s air force, which helped make it a significant exhibitor of advancements in military technology. The exhibition underlined China’s drive to prove itself as one of the world’s global powers in defense and aerospace technology.

J35-A Stealth Fighter: An Upgrade in Air Battle

China made public its latest addition, the new J35-A stealth fighter, through the exhibition. It is China’s second stealth fighter, after the J-20, introduced in 2017. With this new fighter, China joins the United States as the only countries with two distinct types of stealth jets in their arsenals. The J35-A is designed for air-to-air combat and precise strike missions on ground and maritime targets. It can carry advanced precision-guided missiles, enhancing further China’s capabilities in modern warfare.

HQ-19: The New Missile Defense System

The other great venue was the presentation of the new generation of surface-to-air missile interceptors, the HQ-19. Designed to detect ballistic missiles and destroy them, this is installed in an 8×8 high-mobility vehicle and can carry six interceptors. This system aims to quickly deploy interceptors, thereby reducing launcher stress and generally improving the efficiency of missile defense missions.

Jetank: the Gigantic Mothership Drone

Most notable in the showpieces was the “Jetank,” a mothership drone measuring 82 feet (25 meters) across. This drone can carry up to six tons of payload and has eight external hardpoints for carrying missiles and bombs. Its design also allows for a mission module that can be very easily replaced, which means it can carry smaller drones and really be used for an assortment of missions, surveillance included, and attack.

Orca: Low-Profile High-Speed Stealth Combat Vessel

Another significant reveal was the Orca, the unmanned surface combat vessel. At 500 tons, the Orca is designed for stealth operations and can be utilized to conduct high-speed surface combat missions. With a length of 190 feet (58 meters) and breadth of 75 feet (23 meters), the Orca can deploy stealth fighters and operate effectively on offensive and defensive operations on the high seas.

PL-15E: Improved Air-to-Air Missile

Beijing also unveiled the PL-15E, a new variant of the country’s long-range air-to-air missile. The PL-15E boasts with an improved folding tailfin design. This will enable the missile to be more compact and thus fit on China’s stealth fighters. It should also eventually improve its air superiority and its strategic defense power.

China’s Military Prowess on Display

The Zhuhai Airshow demonstrated China’s new technological arsenal, but also portrayed how the country is actually building its military with such strength. From advanced fighter jets to new missile defense systems and unmanned vehicles, the displays showed how hard China is trying to keep its status as a superpower player in the global defense scene.

