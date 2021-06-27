Both countries notably acknowledged the threat presented by terrorists, particularly cross-border terrorism. They also agreed on a plan for an Indo-Pacific that is free, open, inclusive, and cooperative, ensuring connectivity and development for all in the area.

Greece and India committed to work together to improve bilateral relations and develop a strategic alliance. Greece joined the Indo-Pacific vision on Saturday, uniting with India. S Jaishankar, the Indian External Affairs Minister, met with his Greek counterpart Nikon Dendias in a bilateral visit that took place after 18 years.

The two nations showed agreement on several topics, namely terrorist attacks and freedom of navigation. Both countries notably acknowledged the threat presented by terrorists, particularly cross-border terrorism. They also agreed on a plan for an Indo-Pacific that is free, open, inclusive, and cooperative, ensuring connectivity and development for all in the area.

EAM S Jaishankar stated that the bilateral relationship between Greece and India was one side, but that India’s engagement with the EU as a whole was progressing. The leaders also confirmed that Greece would join the International Solar Alliance, a project led by India. The group consists of 121 nations, the majority of which are sunshine countries that fall entirely or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. The alliance’s major goal is to promote efficient solar energy use in order to lessen reliance on fossil fuels. The framework contract for the International Solar Alliance was signed and handed over by Greece’s Foreign Affairs minister.

Jaishankar also called Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to express his greetings on the two-hundredth anniversary of Greece’s independence. In Athens, he also uncovered a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Greece’s PM Mitsotakis stated that the country’s relations with India are extremely important, stressing that both Greece and India have long histories of civilization. It is also decided that the Foreign Ministries and the Joint Trade Committee would hold their next round of discussion soon.