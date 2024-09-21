China’s ‘Beautiful Governor’ Zhong Yang Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Corruption and Affairs with 58 Subordinates

A high-ranking Chinese official, Zhong Yang, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined one million yuan (approximately ₹1.18 crore) for engaging in serious misconduct. Zhong, known for her striking appearance and dubbed the “beautiful governor,” held the position of governor and deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Qiannan prefecture, Guizhou province. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), she was involved in multiple corruption scandals and has been accused of having sexual relationships with 58 male subordinates.

Zhong Yang’s Rise to Power

Zhong Yang, 52, began her political career at the age of 22 when she joined the Communist Party of China. Over the years, she climbed the ranks, eventually securing a prominent role in the National People’s Congress (NPC). During her tenure, she garnered attention for her initiatives to support local farmers by establishing a fruit and agriculture association and her personal efforts to assist the elderly. However, her public service image began to unravel with mounting allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Bribery and Corruption Scandals

Zhong’s career took a dark turn when a documentary produced by Guizhou Radio and Television in January exposed her alleged involvement in several corruption schemes. The documentary detailed how she accepted bribes worth nearly 60 million yuan and used her political position to grant lucrative government contracts to companies with personal connections. One notable incident included her approval of land development in a high-tech industrial estate for a businessman with whom she had close ties. In return for these favors, she reportedly received financial kickbacks disguised as government investment.

Affairs with 58 Male Subordinates

In addition to corruption, Zhong was accused of having inappropriate relationships with 58 male subordinates. Some individuals entered into these relationships for personal gain, while others reportedly did so out of fear of her authority. The documentary revealed that Zhong would use work-related trips and overtime as excuses to spend time with her lovers. These illicit affairs added to the scandal surrounding her once-respected career.

Investigation and Downfall

The Guizhou Provincial Discipline Inspection and Supervision Committee launched an investigation into Zhong’s activities in 2023, uncovering severe disciplinary and legal violations. The investigation intensified following the release of the documentary, and by April 2023, Zhong was arrested. In September of the same year, she was officially removed from her office, expelled from the Communist Party, and stripped of her role in the National People’s Congress.

Zhong’s Regrets and Apology

Amid her public disgrace, Zhong expressed regret for her actions. In a rare on-camera confession, she admitted to failing both her colleagues and family. “I can’t face my former colleagues, family members, or the leaders who have cared for and nurtured me. I am truly ashamed and embarrassed,” Zhong stated. Reflecting on her misguided approach to power, she explained how she mistakenly believed she needed the support of influential businessmen to navigate political challenges.

Zhong also shared a poignant memory of her parents’ advice during Chinese New Year celebrations, where they would prepare a simple meal of vegetables and tofu to remind her to live a life of integrity. “They told me… that my work and life should be like the dish, clean and pure. I accepted it every year and ate the food, but I didn’t take their advice to heart,” she lamented.

Zhong Yang’s downfall from a celebrated public servant to a disgraced official convicted of corruption and misconduct serves as a reminder of the complexities of power.